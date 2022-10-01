Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company München on Pumpkin
Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company München on Pumpkin

Style: Lager

Devil’s Backbone says you won’t have to choose between Oktoberfest and pumpkin spice with München on Pumpkin. According to the brewery, it’s “the best of both worlds.” Pouring it out, you see a bright orange-amber color with aromas of nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon. It has tastes of pumpkin and biscuit along with nutmeg, cinnamon, and some mild clove.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Limited

