Devil’s Backbone Naughty or Nice Cold IPA Get it

Style: IPA

It doesn’t matter what list you’re on, you can pick up this Cold IPA from Devil’s Backbone. Made with seven different hops, Naughty or Nice is a clear mustard gold with aromas of citrus hops. Drinking it, there’s some flavors of malt and pine hops with some bitterness to finish off.

ABV: 7.1%

Availability: Seasonal

