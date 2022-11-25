Devil’s Backbone Vanilla Latte Vienna Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Vanilla Latte Vienna Lager is part of an all-new variety pack from Devil’s Backbone. Along with Vienna Lager from the brewery’s core lineup, the pack also includes Oatmeal Cookie and Apple Pies variants. Vanilla Latte Vienna Lager is a clear orange amber in color, with aromas of baked goods, milky coffee, and malted grains. Drink it and you get flavors of milky coffee, grains, and a sweet vanilla finish. If you want to get into the holiday spirit when you’re trimming the tree, this might be the beer you’re looking for.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Seasonal

