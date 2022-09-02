Dock Street Brewery Bohemian PilsnerGet it
Style: Pilsner
Bohemian Pilsner has been Dock Street’s flagship beer since 1985. And since we’re throwing dates around, it’s based on pilsner styles from Bohemia that go all the way back to 1842. Out of the can, it’s clear, effervescent, and light straw in color with aroma of sweet malts and honey. It starts with a bite of Pilsner malts and has a nice lingering bitter finish.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top