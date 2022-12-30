Dock Street Brewery Golden IPA Get it

Style: IPA

One of the first post-Prohibition craft breweries in the country, Philadelphia’s Dock Street is still going strong. The brewery’s Golden IPA is a slightly hazy bright gold color with hoppy aromas of pineapple and orange. Take a drink and you get a mouthwatering taste of those tropical hops as well as a bit of bitterness with a pine bite.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

