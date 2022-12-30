Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Dock Street Brewery Golden IPA
340
Courtesy image 11 / 340

Dock Street Brewery Golden IPA

Get it

Style: IPA

One of the first post-Prohibition craft breweries in the country, Philadelphia’s Dock Street is still going strong. The brewery’s Golden IPA is a slightly hazy bright gold color with hoppy aromas of pineapple and orange. Take a drink and you get a mouthwatering taste of those tropical hops as well as a bit of bitterness with a pine bite. 

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink