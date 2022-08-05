Dock Street Brewing Company Man Full of Trouble Get it

Style: Porter

Proudly woman-owned, Dock Street was founded in Philadelphia in 1985. One of the first post-Prohibition craft breweries in the U.S., they rose “amidst a proverbial sea of watered down and adjunct lagers.” The brewery’s award-winning Man Full of Trouble is a tribute to a pre-Revolutionary tavern of the same name that still stands in the city. The London-style porter is a dark walnut brown with an impressive head. It has aromas of dark malts, chocolate, molasses, and espresso. Take a drink and you’ll get mouth-filling flavors of coffee and dark malt with chocolate and vanilla at the end.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

