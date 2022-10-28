Dock Street Fifty Thousand Dollar IPA Get it

Style: IPA

If you’ve ever had the winning lottery numbers, but forgot to play them because you stopped at your favorite brewery, this is an excellent consolation prize. Fifty Thousand Dollar was made in honor of a regular who missed out on winning $50,000 because he was hoisting a few at Dock Street. “We felt kinda guilty, so we brewed him a beer,” writes Dock Street. The beer comes out of the can a slight cloudy yellow grapefruit color with a thick head of foam. Take a sniff and you get aromas of citrus hoppiness and lemon. Your palate will be awash in hoppy flavors of lemon and orange peel with some bitterness at the end.

ABV: 6.6%

Availability: Limited

