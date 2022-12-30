Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Back in the 1990s, Dogfish Head was looking for a way to make super hoppy beers without them being crushingly bitter. Instead of just adding the hops at the beginning for bitterness and at the end for aroma, owner Sam Calagione came up with a way to continually add hops during the boil process. His method? An old vibrating electric football game (see for yourself). The resulting liquid is hazy gold with clean, hoppy aromas of citrus fruit and pine. Expect hoppy flavors of citrus with a bit of bitterness and a nice crisp finish.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

