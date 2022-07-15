Dogfish Head Blue Hen Get it

Style: Pilsner

The first state to ratify the Constitution is close to the heart of Dogfish Head. The famed Delaware brewery’s approachable lager uses locally grown and malted barley for an easy favorite named after the state bird. Blue Hen pours a golden straw color with a nose of malt and tropical fruit. Take a sip and those malty notes are nicely accented with some mild bitterness.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

