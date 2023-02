Dogfish Head Citrus Squall Get it

Style: IPA

Dogfish Head calls Citrus Squall a “perfect storm of a double golden ale and a paloma cocktail.” Out of the can, it’s slightly hazy with big, freshly squeezed grapefruit juice aroma. On the palate, there’s a hit of juicy tartness that moves toward slightly more subdued grapefruit before a bigger kick of bitterness.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Year round

