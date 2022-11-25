Dogfish Head Fermentation Engastration Get it

Style: Ale

If you’re not familiar with turducken, it’s a dish consisting of a chicken stuffed inside a duck which is then stuffed inside a turkey (all deboned). It’s also a good way to explain the concept of Fermentation Engastration, a collaboration between Dogfish Head and Gastro Obscura. In increasingly larger amounts, the brewery blended rose-scented sake, honey and date mead, hard cider, Muscat wine, and rustic farmhouse ale all into one beer. It truly is the “turducken” of beers. When you open the bottle, you get a luminous hazy light amber with columns of bubbles rising up. It has aromas of strawberries, flowers, peaches, and white grapes. Take a sip of this complex beer and you’re tasting grapes, currants, stone fruit, and wheat along with some fruity booziness at the end.

ABV: 10.0%

Availability: Limited

