Dogfish Head Hazy-O! Get it

Style: Hazy IPA

Dogfish Head started in 2005 with a mission to create “off-centered ales for off-centered people.” Oats is the name of the Delaware brewery’s game, showing up in four different ways for Hazy-O! Malted, rolled, and naked oats are part of the brew, along with oat milk. The IPA has a bright haze with a nice foamy head along with aromas of mango, orange, and grapefruit. Tastes creamy and juicy, almost milky, with flavors of orange and mango.

ABV: 7.1%

Availability: Year Round

