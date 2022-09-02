Dogfish Head Perfect Pairing Pale AleGet it
Style: Ale
Delaware and Vermont come together for a beer that’s crafted to be great with cheese—sharp cheddar, specifically. Dogfish Head used cultures and upcycled whey from Cabot Creamery that helped add a cleaner hop bitterness to Perfect Pairing. The beer pours a clear yellow-gold with hoppy aromas of pineapple and lemon peel. Drinking it, you get hoppy tropical and citrus flavors. However, when you add some cheese to the mix, such as Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar, the experience becomes much more nuanced. Forget the wine, because the citrusy hoppiness of this beer mixes perfectly with sharp cheese.
ABV: 5.5%
Availability: Limited
