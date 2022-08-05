Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale Get it

Style: Sour

Dogfish Head’s SeaQuench Ale is three beers in one. The brewing process starts with a traditional Kölsch which is followed by a gose that is made with black limes and sea salts from Maine and the Chesapeake Bay region, as well as a Berliner Weisse brewed with lime juice and peel. We should note that Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth Beach seafood restaurant is named Chesapeake & Maine, so there’s a connection. SeaQuench pours an effervescent pale straw color with aromas of lime zest and lemon. Tasting it, you’ll get a sea spray forward at the beginning then moves to a tart sour lime.

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Year round

