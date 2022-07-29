Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA Get it

Style: IPA

If you’re looking for a lighter beer that still has some substance, Slightly Mighty could be what you’re looking for. At 95 calories and 3.6 carbs, it still punches above its weight as an IPA. Dogfish Head uses monk fruit, which are about 100 times sweeter than sugar, to help balance the beer. It pours a hazy lemon color with a nice head and has aromas of light hops and tropical fruit. Flavors start with orange peel and grapefruit and tapers to a nice hoppiness at the end.

ABV: 4%

Availability: Year Round

