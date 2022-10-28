Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide Stout Get it

Style: Stout

Dogfish Head has made several variants of its World Wide Stout, but the latest one is a real wake-up call. Made with Honduran coffee, plant-based milk, and Grade B maple syrup, Wake Up World Wide Stout is like boozy Sunday morning coffee. It’s a dark, dark beer with aromas of freshly brewed coffee with mild maple sweetness. There are mouthwatering flavors of roasted grains with some smokiness before a boozy coffee finish.

ABV: 17%

Availability: Limited

