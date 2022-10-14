Dos Luces Brewery Chicha IntiGet it
Style: Corn beer
Dos Luces opened in Denver in 2018. Unlike most barley-based breweries, Dos Luces uses corn as its core grain. Chicha Inti is made with malted Colorado blue corn with cloves. The gluten-free beer is a light pink color, like pink lemonade. It has the aroma of yellow cake, vanilla, and corn. Drinking it, there’s a sugar sweetness along with flavors of malted corn and sweet dough.
ABV: 5.5%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top