DSSOLVR Your Dog Here Get it

Style: Pilsner

Brewed as a fundraiser for the Asheville Humane Society, the Your Dog Here can features pictures of local dogs. Since more than 200 dogs showed up to get their photo taken, the fine folks at DSSOLVR needed to design two cans. The beer is a dark, clear mustard yellow color with aromas of light malt and slightly fruity hoppiness. Drinking Your Dog Here, you get a bright classic pilsner taste followed by mellow hoppy dry finish.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!