E9 Brewing Co. Inner Worlds Get it

Style: Lager

Tacoma, WA’s first craft brewery, E9 was founded next to the city’s last horse-drawn firehouse. They went on to be one of the first to open a taproom and production brewery in the city’s Brewery District in 2019. Their Inner Worlds is a clear, gold lager with low carbonation. You get aromas of hops, citrus, and pine. Tasting it, there are flavors of resinous pine and tongue coating hoppiness with a fruit peel finish.

ABV: 5.9%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!