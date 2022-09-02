East Rock Brewing Company PilsnerGet it
Style: Pilsner
The East Rock neighborhood of New Haven, CT, comes from the name of the rocky ridge above it and the same goes for East Rock Brewing Company. This pilsner comes out of the can a hazy straw color with aromas of honey, yeast, malt, herbs, and grass. On the palate, it begins with sweet malt, moves on to dough, and ends with a mild bitter finish.
ABV: 5.2%
Availability: Year round
