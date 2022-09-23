Ecliptic Altair Fresh Hop IPAGet it
Style: IPA
To celebrate the recent hop harvest, Ecliptic is using ADHA 218. The Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy (hence the ADHA) says this particular variety of hops has notes of sweet fruit, lime, banana, and strawberry along with floral and bubble gum hints. The beer is a clear amber gold color with aromas of strawberry, melon, and floral hops. Drinking it, the flavor starts with pine hops before moving into more subtle red berry flavors.
ABV: 6.5%
Availability: Limited
