Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Ecliptic Altair Fresh Hop IPA
160
Courtesy image 4 / 160

Ecliptic Altair Fresh Hop IPA

Get it

Style: IPA

To celebrate the recent hop harvest, Ecliptic is using ADHA 218. The Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy (hence the ADHA) says this particular variety of hops has notes of sweet fruit, lime, banana, and strawberry along with floral and bubble gum hints. The beer is a clear amber gold color with aromas of strawberry, melon, and floral hops. Drinking it, the flavor starts with pine hops before moving into more subtle red berry flavors.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink