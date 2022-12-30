Ecliptic Brewing Cryo Frozen Fresh Hop Double IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Throughout 2022, Ecliptic did a series of Cosmic Collaborations with other breweries. The final beer of the year is one made with Portland’s Baerlic Brewing Co. Cryo Frozen uses fresh hops that were flash-frozen and made into pellets for, in Ecliptic’s words, “an epic thrash of fresh flavor in galactic proportions.” The result is a slight hazy orange gold color with tight white foam and big aromas of tropical and citrus hops. Drinking Cryo Frozen, you get those mouthwatering citrus and tropical fruit flavors along with a big hit of dank hops.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

