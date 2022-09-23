Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Ecliptic Brewing Extra Juicy Pale Ale
Ecliptic Brewing Extra Juicy Pale Ale

Style: Pale Ale

Extra Juicy Pale Ale is actually a collaboration between Portland, Oregon’s Ecliptic and Seattle’s Holy Mountain. Ecliptic promises “surreal amounts of juiciness.” Out of the can, the beer is a bright gold with healthy amounts of carbonation and foam. It has tropical hops aromas, as well as stone fruit and mango. A mouthwatering medley of tropical flavors including pineapple, mango, and melon wash over your taste buds.

ABV: 6%

Availability: Limited

