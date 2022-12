Ecliptic Brewing Ice Giant Cold IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Ecliptic is shaking up their seasonal beer series with the release of a new winter beer this year. Ice Giant from the Portland, OR, brewer is a hazy gold in color with light aromas of citrus and pine. Take a sip of this Cold IPA and you get grapefruit peel and flavors of resinous hops to go with a crisp finish.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Seasonal

