Ecliptic Brewing Ninth Orbit Get it

Style: Pilsner

Ecliptic brewed this New Zealand-style pilsner to celebrate its ninth anniversary. Ninth Orbit has a hazy apple juice color with continual carbonation. Aromas of pineapple and passion fruit fill your nose as you come in for a sip. The beer has hoppy flavors of pine and tropical fruit with a citrus rind bitterness.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Limited

