Ecliptic Brewing Orange Giant Get it

Style: Barleywine

You know a barleywine is going to be a big beer, but this one from Ecliptic is a giant. A mostly clear orange-caramel color, this beer hits you with a veritable wall of hop aromas including resin and orange peel, along with caramel malts. Drinking it, there are colossal flavors of grapefruit pith, orange peel, pine, and booze with a reverberating bitterness. Ecliptic adds the 2022 edition of Orange Giant is perfect for cellar aging.

ABV: 12.5%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!