Ecliptic Brewing Schwarzbier Lager Get it

Style: Lager

From Ecliptic’s Moon Room Series comes a schwarzbier lager. It pours a deep amber color with a tight head of foam and aromas of darkly malted grains. John Harris, Ecliptic’s owner and brewmaster, says: “Sometimes these beers are known as ‘black pilsners.’ They have a crisp finish like other lager styles, but they also have that dark beer flavor.” We second that. Malted grains dominate the taste, but it still manages to be light-bodied and crisp.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Limited

