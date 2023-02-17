Ecliptic Brewing x Crooked Stave Passionfruit Guava Hazy IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Here’s another collaboration from Ecliptic, this time with Denver’s Crooked Stave. “We were both excited to work together on a beer with fruit,” says John Harris, Ecliptic’s brewmaster and owner. The beer has aromas of tropical hops with some passion fruit mixed in. When you take a sip of this IPA, there’s a taste of bubbly fruit along with passionfruit and guava, and a little piney bitterness at the end.

ABV: 7.5%

Availability: Limited

