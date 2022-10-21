Enegren Brewing Co. Nighthawk Black Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Nighthawk is a German-inspired black beer or schwarzbier from Enegren. It pours a dark cherry black with aromas of dark roasted cacao nibs, toffee, and brown bread dough. We get mellow tastes of darkly malted grains, dark chocolate, coffee, raspberry, and some light chocolate bitterness and minerality.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!