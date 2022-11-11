Enegren Brewing Co. The Lightest One Get it

Style: Lager

Enegren is simply being honest with the name of this beer. Of the brewery’s German-centric lineup of beers, this Munich-style Helles lager is The Lightest One. The beer is a clear gold color with Champagne-like carbonation and topped with a head of frothy foam. Clean malted grains dominate the aroma. Drinking it you get grains and biscuit with some bitterness at the end. Grilling outside before it gets too cold? This is a great companion.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

