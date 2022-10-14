Enegren Brewing Company ValkyrieGet it
Style: German-style Amber
Founded in 2010, Enegren focuses on German-inspired beers. The Moorpark, CA, brewery’s Valkyrie is based on the German altbier (“old beer”) style. The beer is a deep copper-amber in color with a nice foamy head. When you take a sniff, you get roasted grains and mild spice. A clean-tasting malt gives way to toasted bread and some light bitterness.
ABV: 6.2%
Availability: Year round
