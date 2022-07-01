Epic Brewing Company Munich Mayhem Get It

Style: Märzen-Style Lager

In 2019, a long era of “weak beer” ended in Utah when the state raised the alcohol cap on retail beer from 4% to 5% ABV. Salt Lake City’s Epic Brewing was the first to take advantage of the change in the law. According to the brewery, it was the first since Prohibition to brew exclusively high-alcohol-content beer. Epic takes full advantage of the higher ABV in Munich Mayhem that’s a nod to both German Octoberfest beers and punk rock. It pours a beautiful copper brown with a compact head. You’ll get yeast and bread on the nose, and tasting notes of smooth malt and spice finishing with a mild bitterness.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!