Eurisko Beer Company Italian Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Eurisko is a small walk-up brewery that opened up in 2018 near Asheville’s South Slope Brewing District. The brewery’s Italian Pilsner is a clear light straw color with aromas of bright grains and grasses. Drinking it, there are flavors of malted grains along with some Pilsner bitterness toward the end.

ABV: 4.2%

Availability: Limited

