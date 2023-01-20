Evil Twin Brewing Blue Raspberry Get it

Style: Sour

Every week, we find breweries that push the envelope of what craft beer can be. And, occasionally, we sample beers—like this one—that rip up the envelope and let it rain down like confetti. A nanobrewery located in Queens since 2016, Evil Twin has a knack for making beers you won’t find anywhere else. Blue Raspberry is a sea foam green out of the can and smells like childhood. If you’ve ever had a blue popsicle, it smells just like that. Take a drink and there’s a rush of vanilla and blue raspberry flavor, then sourness pricks your tastebuds.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Limited

