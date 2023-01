Ex Novo Brewing Co. Darkness Ensues Get it

Style: Lager

If you’re looking for a lighter beer that still has some depth this winter, check out Darkness Ensues from Ex Novo. A dark brown beer, it has aromas of roasted grain, molasses, chocolate cake, and maple syrup. Drinking it, there’s an expanding smokiness with flavors of toasted bread and chocolate.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

