Ex Novo Brewing Company Kill the Sun 2022 Get it

Style: Stout

Part of an Ex Novo box set featuring horchata, dirty chai, and chocolate-coconut-almond offerings, this 2022 Grand Cru Classic Kill the Sun is an inky black imperial stout with shiny brown foam. Aromas of bourbon come quick as your nose gets close to the glass, but if you linger, you’ll pick up molasses and dark chocolate, too. On the palate, bourbon strikes again. A warming sensation will snake up from your core along with flavors of bitter chocolate, dark molasses, and just a smidge of vanilla at the end.

ABV: 12.0%

Availability: Limited

