Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Ex Novo Brewing Company Perle Haggard
Ex Novo Brewing Company Perle Haggard

Style: Pilsner

While a nod to country musician Merle Haggard, Ex Novo’s German-style pilsner got half its name from Perle hops. This light gold beer has a rising wealth of tiny, tiny bubbles, plus aromas of sweet bread dough and a twang of honey. It’s a refreshing pilsner tasting of bread dough and grains that are completely in tune with its crisp finish.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Year round

