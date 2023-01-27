Ex Novo Brewing Company Perle Haggard Get it

Style: Pilsner

While a nod to country musician Merle Haggard, Ex Novo’s German-style pilsner got half its name from Perle hops. This light gold beer has a rising wealth of tiny, tiny bubbles, plus aromas of sweet bread dough and a twang of honey. It’s a refreshing pilsner tasting of bread dough and grains that are completely in tune with its crisp finish.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Year round

