Ex Novo Brewing Company V for Vienna Get it

Style: Lager

Ex Novo Brewing Company has three locations in Oregon, but their Corrales, NM outpost is where they brewed V for Vienna. Why Corrales? It’s the hometown of Ex Novo founder, Joel Gregory, and where he returned to open a new location in 2019. V for Vienna is reddish copper in color and highly carbonated. It has a caramely malt aroma, while the flavors offer caramel, malt, and brown sugar with a lingering finish.

ABV: 5%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!