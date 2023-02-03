Fair Isle Brewing Eugene Get it

Style: IPA

Termed a farmhouse IPA by Fair Isle, Eugene’s existence is tied to a different beer. After the brewery makes Bobbi, a saison, it uses the leftover hop slurry the next day to brew Eugene. The resulting beer is clear and muted yellow in color with pear, grass, and yeast aromas. Drinking Eugene, there’s some tart funkiness followed by flavors of juicy citrus hops and white grapes that lead to a dry finish.

ABV: 7.1%

Availability: Year round

