Fair Isle Brewing Lottie

Style: Saison

Since Fair Isle is known for its farmhouse ales, it’s interesting that what inspired Lottie was the brewer’s love for Italian pilsners. A saison that’s meant to be “ultra lean” and “crisp”, the beer has herbal, floral, and noble hop aromas. Drinking it, there’s still that grassy farmhouse kick and sharpness, but it’s still refreshing and floral. “Sometimes,” as Fair Isle says about Lottie, “simplicity is king.”

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Year round

