Fair Isle Harlen

Style: Saison

Located in Seattle’s brewery neighborhood of Ballard, Fair Isle is dedicated to creating farmhouse beers using Pacific Northwest ingredients. According to their website, they believe in “embracing variation rather than avoiding it.” Harlen has a cloudy tan color with a foamy white head. The beer has a slightly sour aroma accompanied by a light funk. Flavor had a clean start with a palate cleansing sourness with a mildly bitter finish.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year Round

