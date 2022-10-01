Farmstrong Brewing Co. Skagit PilsnerGet it
Style: Pilsner
Mt. Vernon, Washington is surrounded by fertile farmland, so the local Farmstrong brewery is making use of that bounty. All of the brewery’s beers, including Skagit Pilsner, are made with local grain. The beer pours a clear light straw color with bread dough aromas along with some mild honey. Taste it, and you get light biscuity flavors and a mild bitter finish.
ABV: 3.7%
Availability: Year round
