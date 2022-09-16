Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Fat Orange Cat All the Kool Kats on the Back of the Bus
136
Courtesy image 6 / 136

Fat Orange Cat All the Kool Kats on the Back of the Bus

Get it

Style: IPA

Fat Orange Cat’s original location was the barn in its owner’s backyard. That barn brewery is closed to the public now, but you can still find Fat Orange Cat beers throughout Connecticut. All the Kool Kats on the Back of the Bus is the color of hazy peach juice with aromas of citrusy hops and pine. The tasting notes follow suit.

ABV: 8.4%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink