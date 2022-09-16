Fat Orange Cat All the Kool Kats on the Back of the BusGet it
Style: IPA
Fat Orange Cat’s original location was the barn in its owner’s backyard. That barn brewery is closed to the public now, but you can still find Fat Orange Cat beers throughout Connecticut. All the Kool Kats on the Back of the Bus is the color of hazy peach juice with aromas of citrusy hops and pine. The tasting notes follow suit.
ABV: 8.4%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top