Figueroa Mountain Agua Santa Get it

Style: Lager

For Figueroa Mountain, the inspiration behind this “Mexican-inspired lager” was the company’s brewers who gravitated toward crisp lagers at the end of the day. Out of the can, the beer is a light straw color with lots of effervescence and white foam. There are aromas of sweet grains, grass, and green apple. Drinking it, you get a tart start with some lightly toasted grains along with mild lime and sweet corn flavors.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

