Figueroa Mountain Brew Co. Zero to Sexy Get it

Style: Ale

When you have a beer named “Zero to Sexy” with a mountain lion on the label, it’s definitely going to get some attention. This Golden Mocha Ale from Figueroa Mountain is brewed with select Santa Barbara Roasting Co. coffee beans and cacao nibs from Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates. The result is a beer that’s a deep gold in color with aromas of light coffee, corn, and toasted tobacco. The taste follows the smell with flavors of malty caramel and chocolate, smoky grains, and a slightly bitter coffee finish.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!