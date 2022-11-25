Figueroa Mountain Brewing 12th Anniversary Smoked Eisbock Get it

Style: Eisbock

To mark their 12th year of brewing, Figueroa Mountain wanted to do something celebratory. The result is a Bamberg-style Smoked Eisbock brewed with smoked malts imported from Germany. Aged in Wild Turkey and Old Forester bourbon barrels, the beer is a slightly hazy chestnut in color. Take a sniff and you’ll be transported to a happy fireside of your childhood. Drinking this beer, you get a flavor mixture of bourbon, smoke, and malted grains. This beer and Figueroa Mountain are definitely worth celebrating.

ABV: 13.5%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!