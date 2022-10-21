Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Davy Brown Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Figueroa Mountain got its start in Buellton, CA, back in 2010. The inspiration for Davy Brown Ale was a recluse pioneer/famed bear hunter of the same name, who lived near Figueroa mountain in the mid-19th century. The gold medal winner for American-style Brown Ale category at last year’s Great American Beer Festival, the beer is like brown cola in color with aromas of darkly roasted malt, toffee, and raisins. We get smooth, dark flavors of malted grains and coffee with some caramel to finish.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year round

