Firestone Walker Brewing Company 805 Cerveza Get it

Style: Lager

Firestone Walker calls their “Imported from California” nod to Mexican lagers “Easy drinking – Lime included.” 805 Cerveza pours a light, clear golden while the aroma is freshly squeezed lime and light malt. Flavor has a light bitterness and a light touch of lime zest.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!