Firestone Walker Brewing Company Mind Haze Tiki Smash IPA

Style: IPA

If you’ve tried Firestone Walker‘s Mind Haze, you know that it’s packed with tropical hop flavors. For its Tiki Smash variant of Mind Haze, the brewery took it in an even a more tropical direction by adding toasted coconut. This “tiki-inspired” IPA comes out of the can a hazy, light golden straw color with hoppy aromas of pineapple and passion fruit. Tiki Smash has flavors of pineapple, mango, and tangerine with a thread of toasted coconut throughout.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Year round

