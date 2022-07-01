Firestone Walker Brewing Company Mind Haze Get it

Style: IPA

In a Firestone Walker video, brewmaster Matt Brynildson says that he had a hard time wrapping his around the hazy IPA style at first. It took a trip to Germany for him to find “his groove” when he looked at Bavarian hefeweizens. The result was Mind Haze, a beer that’s “super sessionable” and “amazingly smooth.” Pouring Mind Haze, it appears blonde and hazy like grapefruit juice. It has an aroma of Texas grapefruit and hops. Mind Haze tastes creamy with a highly accessible pineapple flavor.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Year Round

